Sipsik exhibition opens in Tartu

Visitors to Tartu Toy Museum can nowfly to the moon or go on an inflatable boat trip with the Estonian literary hero Sipsik. Through the whole quarter-century-long history of the toy museum, this is the first exhibition that allows children to lay their hands on so many items.

Sipsik has been a children's favorite for almost 60 years. The toy museum has brought Sipsik's world into the real life from both book and film, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Sunday evening.

The directors of the film "Sipsik", Meelis Arulepp and Kristel Tõldsepp, have only great words for the exhibitions. "We have really crazy emotions, it is so cool. We created a film, and now we're in a film world," they said.

According to the head of Tartu Toy Museum Triin Vaaro, the museum wanted to offer an experience to the youngest attendees.

"While previously we have shown these kinds of serious toy history exhibitions, this time we thought that we wanted to give the little ones their first museum experience. And of course, how can we do that if the child can't read yet? This can only be done through activities," Vaaro said.

When creating Sipsik's world, the youngest museum fans were taken into consideration. In addition to flying to the moon with Sipsik and climbing on to the roof, the exhibition also includes an educational segment.

"Well, of course, there are these everyday things, mushroom picking for example, or drying the laundry. Actually, we understood that children want really simple things. They learn from the simple things and because of that, the exhibition is based on these kinds of main activities. Precisely to educate children," Vaaro said.

Sipsik world at the Tartu Toy museum will be entertaining children until the beginning of 2021.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!