Werner Herzog's Gorbachev documentary shown on ETV online

The movie, which also featured in last year's DocPoint festival in Tallinn, sees the veteran movie maker gain access to the last leader of the Soviet Union.

After Herzog getting what he presumably saw as an elephant in the room vis-a-vis his German nationality, the film presents perhaps an unprecedented conversation, covering the early life and background of Gorbachev, now 89, the ending of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, the loss of his wife, Raisa, and the situation in Russia today.

Estonia declared the restoration of its independence from the Soviet Union in August 1991, while Gorbachev was still president of the union (he ceased to be General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union a couple of days after Estonian restoration of independence).

In English and Russian, with Estonian subtitles, the movie is viewable for the next 14 days here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!