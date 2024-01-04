Mark Cousins announced as special guest at Tallinn DocPoint festival

The special guest at this year's DocPoint Tallinn documentary film festival will be British filmmaker and writer Mark Cousins.

BAFTA-winning documentary filmmaker, critic and film thinker Mark Cousins is best known for his lengthy treatments of film history, which offer his poetic and unique take on some of cinema's greatest works and events.

Cousins' mammoth works, such as the 15-hour-long "The Story of Film: An Odyssey" (2011) or the 14-hour-long "Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema" (2019) will not be screened at the DocPoint festival, though some of his most highly-acclaimed works will.

In "I Am Belfast" (2015), the city of Belfast is personified as a 10,000-year-old woman, with cinematography provided by Christopher Doyle.

"A Story of Children and Film" (2013) takes an in-depth look at the portrayal of children in movies over time. "Atomic, Living in Dread Fear and Promise" (2015) is a collage of the nuclear age that is extremely timely in the light of current events and the recent box office success of Oppenheimer.

In addition to the screenings, Mark Cousins will also give a masterclass on February 3 at Tallinn's Artis Cinema (Kino Artis).

The full program for this year's DocPoint Tallinn will be unveiled on January 11.

