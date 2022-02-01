Gallery: 13th annual Documentary festival DocPoint opens

The annual DocPoint Tallinn documentary film festival, which is taking place for the 13th time, started at Coca-Cola Plaza on Monday. The first full-length documentary, "Two Hours of Happiness", by director Moonika Siimets reached the cinema screen as the opening offering.

A total of 31 films will be screened at DocPoint. Unlike before, many films are now being re-run. "Whereas we used to screen practically all films only once, now it is possible to see most of the program, thanks to goodwill and planning skills," Tristan Priimägi, the head of the festival program said.

The festival's itinerary also includes three short films that made it to the Academy Awards short list, all about far-off cultures: The action film "President" covers Zimbabwe's corrupt presidential election, while "Burning News" takes a look at the Ethiopian Sufi tradition of consuming the psychotropic khat plant.

New works by several acclaimed directors can also be seen. The British director Andrea Arnold, who has only made feature films so far, is on screen with her first naturalistic dock "A Cow".

Another British filmmaker and critic, Mark Cousins' new film "The Story of Watching" deals with the loss of his vision, Czech director Helena Treštikova is in the DocPoint program for the seventh time with the film "Rene. Prisoner of Freedom", which is a sequel to her film "Rene". Danish director Mads Brügger tells the story of North Korea in the film "Spy. Secretly in North Korea".

DocPoint Tallinn films will be screened for six days in the cinemas Sõprus and Artis and partly in Elisa Stage's online cinema all over Estonia. In addition, a selection of documentaries in cooperation with Elektriteatri will reach the Tartu audience.

13th DocPoint Tallinn will take place from February 1- 6.

