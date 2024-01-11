Full 2024 Tallinn DocPoint documentary festival program unveiled

The full program for this year's documentary film festival DocPoint Tallinn has been announced. The festival is celebrating its 15th year with a diverse program several movies that explore the documentary format in new ways.

DocPoint Tallinn 2024 takes place between January 30 and February 4, with a range of movies set to be screened at Tallinn's Artis and Sõprus cinemas as well as at Tartu's Elektriteater.

Among the expected highlights are three movies shortlisted for this year's Oscars in the Best Documentary category.

First is "Apolonia, Apolonia," by Danish director Lea Glob examines the formative years of artist Apolonia Sokol, providing a portrait of a young woman trying to find her place in the art world.

Then there is Maciek Hamela's "In the Rearview," which is described as "an authentic, intimate observation of war as it unfolds, following multiple generations of Ukrainian civilians as they abruptly abandon their homes."

The third is "Eternal Memory," which was voted Best International Documentary ahead of "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" at last year's Sundance Festival, follows the story of Augusto Góngora, a veteran Chilean journalist and prominent chronicler of the crimes of the Pinochet regime, along with actress, activist and politician Paulina Urrutia. The two have been a tight-knit loving couple for over 20 years, with Góngora having been diagnosed with Alzheimer's eight years ago.

Several movies on the program explore the documentary format in new ways. "Knit's Island" is set in the entirely virtual world of a post-apocalyptic survival game, while in "Tokyo Uber Blues," the protagonist uses only a GoPro camera to capture his adventures as an Uber Eats food courier in the Japanese capital.

Two of this year's selection shed light on the trends and philosophical undercurrents of right-wing in U.S. politics.

"Praying for Armageddon" gets up close and personal with American believers who prepare for The Holy war and exposes how powerful megachurch pastors call for the 'final battle' that they believe will trigger the Second Coming of Christ.

Meanwhile, while "A Storm Foretold" offers exclusive access into the life of Donald Trump's former advisor and one of the biggest tricksters in American politics, Roger Stone.

This year's DocPoint Tallinn festival also includes a special guest appearance from movie maker and writer Mark Cousins.

More information, including the full program is available here.

