Film aficionados: 'Oppenheimer' should take good haul at this year's Oscars

Film buffs Timo Diener and Richard-Erik Järvi visited the "Ringvaade" studio this week, ahead of this year's Academy Awards, taking place in March and following the nomination announcements earlier this week.

Both Diener and Järvi are tipping Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" as Oscar winner in the best film category, while the director himself, they said, will be taking home an Oscar as best director.

Deiner said: "The awards season's honors has not made any room for any other competitor."

"If you look at 'Oppenheimer,' it seems to have hit home from every angle, with good roles, good technical production, a good story; everything seemed to be perfect," Järvi added.

Emma stone in the movie "Poor Things" was Järvi's tip for best actress, while Diener pciked Lily Gladstone in this category, for her role in "Killers of the Flower Moon".

Diener picked Paul Giamatti for his performance in "The Holdovers," while Järvi added one more notch to the "Oppenheimer" tally in tipping Irish actor Cilian Murphy, who played in the titular role father of the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer, for the gong come March.

"If you look at this film solely from the perspective of Cillian Murphy's performance, it's all there, and if you watch the interviews that he has given after the movie was released, it seems things worked out for him, and it has even in some way changed him," Järvi reasoned.

While the pair did not mention it, the other smash of 2023, the Greta Gerwig-directed "Barbie," picked up eight Oscar nominations earlier this week, including for best picture, and Ryan Gosling in the best supporting actor category.

The two "Barbenheimer" movies dominated in vying for moviegoers' attention last year.

An earlier Christopher Nolan move, "Tenet" (2020) featured scenes shot in Tallinn.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place March 10.

