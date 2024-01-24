X

'Barbie' and 'Suvitajad' most watched cinema films in 2023

"Barbie" Source: Capital Pictures / Scanpix
In 2023, the most watched movie in Estonian cinemas was Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" with 150,406 visits and a box office revenue of €1.13 million. Among domestic films, Ergo Kulla's "Suvitajad" (The Vacationers) was the most popular with 107,095 visits grossing €772,090 in ticket sales.

Last year, 424 films were released in Estonian cinemas, of which 282 were new films.

The total number of viewers was 2.82 million, and the box office revenue was €20.97 million. 

The number of films released was three short of the record set in 2019, but there were almost 800,000 fewer visits compared to the same year.

Since 2019, prices have risen by €1.5 per ticket, which is why a new revenue record is close to being set. In 2019, €21.8 million was taken in total, meaning last year was €800,000 short.

Last year, there were 2.12 cinema visits per person, which is still some way off from the pre-pandemic record set in 2019 of 2.78 cinema visits per person.

Three films were watched by over 100,000 viewers last year, "Barbie", "The Vacationers" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer".

Last year, 55 Estonian films were shown in cinemas, of which 32 were new films.

Domestic films were seen by 614,406 viewers and box office revenue totaled €4.2 million. 

The market share of Estonian films in 2023 was 21.81 percent. The remaining market share was 64 percent for US films, 12 percent for European films and 2 percent for world cinema.

In terms of audience numbers for domestic films, last year was only lower than 2018 and 2019, when the number of visits was 648,585 and 847,960, respectively.

--

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Helen Wright

Source: Estonian Film Institute

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

'Barbie' and 'Suvitajad' most watched cinema films in 2023

