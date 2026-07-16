Estonia's cinema attendance up 9,000 in first half of 2026

The first half of this year brought 1,259,717 visitors to Estonian cinemas, about a 0.7‑percent increase from the same period in 2025.

Total box office revenue also grew, reaching €9.5 million, up roughly €597,000 or 6.7 percent from last year. The average ticket price rose from €7.11 to €7.54, contributing to the higher revenue.

Cinema distribution remained active: 274 films screened in cinemas, 17 more than a year earlier. The number of new releases stayed nearly unchanged — 148 new films reached cinemas in the first half of 2026, compared with 149 in 2025.

The market share of Estonian films increased from 20 percent to 22.13 percent, even though only 14 new Estonian films premiered, compared with 22 the year before. This shows domestic films succeeded in attracting audiences despite fewer premieres.

Estonia's three most‑watched films in the first half of the year:

"Täiuslikud võõrad" (An Estonian adaptation of the Italian original "Perfetti sconosciuti") — 102,513 viewers

(An Estonian adaptation of the Italian original "Perfetti sconosciuti") — 102,513 viewers "Michael" (biographic movie about Michael Jackson) — 78,445 viewers

(biographic movie about Michael Jackson) — 78,445 viewers "Meie Erika" ("Our Erika", about Estonian Olympic champion Erika Salumäe) — 70,157 viewers

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