X!

Estonia's cinema attendance up 9,000 in first half of 2026

News
Cinema Sõprus in Tallinn.
Cinema Sõprus in Tallinn. Source: Tallinna Strateegiakeskus
News

The first half of this year brought 1,259,717 visitors to Estonian cinemas, about a 0.7‑percent increase from the same period in 2025.

Total box office revenue also grew, reaching €9.5 million, up roughly €597,000 or 6.7 percent from last year. The average ticket price rose from €7.11 to €7.54, contributing to the higher revenue.

Cinema distribution remained active: 274 films screened in cinemas, 17 more than a year earlier. The number of new releases stayed nearly unchanged — 148 new films reached cinemas in the first half of 2026, compared with 149 in 2025.

The market share of Estonian films increased from 20 percent to 22.13 percent, even though only 14 new Estonian films premiered, compared with 22 the year before. This shows domestic films succeeded in attracting audiences despite fewer premieres.

Estonia's three most‑watched films in the first half of the year:

  • "Täiuslikud võõrad" (An Estonian adaptation of the Italian original "Perfetti sconosciuti") — 102,513 viewers
  • "Michael" (biographic movie about Michael Jackson) — 78,445 viewers
  • "Meie Erika" ("Our Erika", about Estonian Olympic champion Erika Salumäe) — 70,157 viewers

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Argo Ideon

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:10

Saaremaa Opera Days open in the courtyard of Kuressaare Castle

15:40

Prime minister: Estonia can fund defense and still cut spending

15:30

US 'close' to resuming weapons deliveries, says Estonian officials Updated

15:25

Estonia's cinema attendance up 9,000 in first half of 2026

14:41

Highest UV index reading in Estonia recorded in Haapsalu

14:23

Tallinn Airport sets new record, but fewer Estonians are traveling this year

14:00

Kristina Schotter: The limits of the prescription drug advertising ban need clarity

13:22

A first for Estonia: Fully electric aircraft lands at Tartu Airport

12:47

Rally Estonia brings flight restrictions to south of the country

12:15

Elering tests reliability of Estonia's power system

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.07

Russia plans to take Baltics to International Court of Justice over alleged discrimination

15.07

Archaeologists find papal seal in a courtyard in central Tallinn

15.07

Man carrying deactivated machine gun in Tallinn has weapon confiscated

15.07

Restaurateurs in Estonia facing 'toughest conditions in 30 years'

15.07

High‑earning fathers most likely to use Estonia's parental benefit while continuing to work

14.07

Estonia's most expensive apartment ever sells for €4 million

14.07

Russia holds live-fire exercise on Lake Peipus without informing Estonia

03.07

ERR showing FIFA World Cup 2026 final live

10.07

Where to watch the climax of the FIFA world cup

15.07

Transport authority: Majority of drivers in Estonia ignore traffic lights

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo