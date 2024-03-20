Ukrainian artist Mariia Bonchuk opens exhibition at Tallinn's Põhjala tehas

On Friday March 15, Mariia Bonchuk, an artist of Ukrainian origin, opened an exhibition of her latest work, "From bright side to dark and back," at Tallinn's Põhjala tehas. Along with Bonchuk's exhibition, a new experimental gallery will also open at Põhjala "Valge Kulp Studio.

Mariia Bonchuk was born in Kremenchuk, central Ukraine. She studied folk ceramics at a local high school, which included work with traditional Ukrainian ornaments, techniques and forms, She also studied at Kyiv University of Technology and Design. In 2016, Bonchuk moved to Tallinn.

"I have been inspired by the visceral view of self-emotions. I have felt the full spectrum of this sentiment and wanted to bring it to the viewer through my paintings," Bonchuk said.

"The impulse for my work comes from perceptions and experiences – reflections, or reactions to them, to life events and situations that we can all experience. From difficult struggles in the deepest recesses of the subconscious, to waves of joy and exhilaration," she said.

"I want to bring out the emotions that have been overlooked and through this offer a way to better connect with oneself," Bonchuk added.

