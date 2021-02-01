DocPoint film festival to show Estonian documentaries in cinemas ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

From the start of February, cinemas can be reopened in Harju and Ida-Viru counties which gives film festival DocPoint a chance to bring parts of their program to a big screen - as well as online. From February 2, screenings of domestic films will be taking place in Artis and Sõprus cinemas.

"Thanks to our little hardworking team and the flexibility of Estonian film artists, we created a plan about how to take advantage of the situation and take some screenings to the Sõprus and Artis cinema halls," the festival's head of communication Dagmar Reinolt said, adding only new Estonian films will make it to the screens.

"The screenings will take place in parallel to create as safe circumstances for the viewers as possible. Regarding the program, we decided that every day a domestic film will screen in the virtual cinema and a film will screen in Artis and Sõprus. For example, the opening film on February 2 "Sea aasta" airs four times a day," Reinolt said.

The film and cinema sector is going through a rough time and so, the festival DocPoint has decided the income from cinema tickets will be divided between the cinema and film artists, which is why virtual and cinema tickets will have different prices.

DocPoint Tallinn will take place on the Elisa Stage web platform from February 2-7.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

