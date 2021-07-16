Telecoms firm Elisa reports Q2 revenue up 8.4 percent

Telecoms provider Elisa Eesti as reported revenue of €46.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2021), up 8.4 percent on the corresponding period last year.

Elisa Eesti is the Estonian subsidiary of the Finnish group of the same name.

The company says it also enjoyed the highest number of contracts over the past four years, in Q2 2021, at 23,500 – a rise of 4.1 percent.

The company's cable internet customer base similarly rose by 4.8 percent to 4,700, over the same period.

As of the end of the quarter, Elise Eesti held 673,000 mobile service subscriptions, 203,000 TV service interfaces and 103,000 cable internet users, it says.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (the TTJA), said more cellphone numbers switched to Elisa, at 5,199, in Q2 2021 than made the switch in any other direction.

Elisa says in 2021 it will continued to make the preparations for 5G coming to Estonia, while in cable network developments, the company says it will continue to expand its services through state-supported partner network projects, primarily.

