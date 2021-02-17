Mobility habits returning to pre-pandemic levels in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Snow in Tallinn on December 23, 2020. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The level of mobility in Estonia is returning to pre-pandemic levels and fewer people are staying at home, data from telecommunications company Elisa's mobility study show.

In the last week of January, 60 percent of people across Estonia stayed at home, which is 4 percent more than in February last year.

Based on Elisa's mobility data, it appears that in the new year, Estonians have started to move around more and staying at home is declining. While 67 percent of Estonians stayed at home at Christmas and as many as 70 percent at the turn of the year, the figure dropped to 60 percent by the end of January.

"Although the infection rate has multiplied compared to the fall, it does not seem to have a significant effect on Estonians' mobility habits. In February last year, just over half of the population, or 56 percent, stayed at home, but in November, when the infection rate was constantly rising, slightly more people, or 57 percent, stayed at home. Compared to a year ago, about 4 percent more Estonians are staying in their homes," Mailiis Ploomann, head of telecom services at Elisa, said.

As of the end of January, people of Ida-Viru County, which currently also has the highest 14-day morbidity per 100,000 inhabitants, stayed at home the most. The people of Tartu County stayed at home the least.

In Ida-Viru County, 73 percent stay at home, followed by Hiiu County with 71 percent, Jarva County with 71 percent, Saare County with 67 percent and Valga County with 66 percent.

The percentage shows the amount of people who are at home more than 70 percent of the time.

Editor: Helen Wright

