Environment minister sacks forestry plan steering committee ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Rain Epler (foreground) appearing before the Riigikogu earlier in the week.
Rain Epler (foreground) appearing before the Riigikogu earlier in the week. Source: Erik Peinar/Office of the Riigikogu
News

Environment minister Rain Epler (EKRE) has sacked a committee tasked with developing a national forestry development plan, citing slow progress. One environmental group has said that the move was to pave the way for big business, however, particularly with regard to tree-felling volumes.

Epler said the committee had been dragging its heels in coming up with a draft of the plan, which covers the period to 2030 and is know as MAK2030 for short, and should have had the finished product ready in September (Epler became minister last month – ed.).

Epler said, via spokespersons, that: "The discussions at the steering committee meetings had become very unfocussed, as increasingly detailed subjects were being added on a continual basis, which has resulted in a loss of focus in the drafting of the national strategy document," Epler was quoted by spokespeople as saying. 

Epler says a new steering committee will replace the outgoing one, after consulting with internal ministry officials and also external experts – the latter should be the driving force behind the plan's content, he said, while a steering committee's job is to keep things on track and solve conflicts of opinion.

MAK2030 began in 2018

MAK2030's drafting process started in 2018 and has, according to BNS, been one of the largest ever inclusion projects in Estonia, involving practically the entire nation.

Epler's predecessor Rene Kokk stepped down in early November, citing ill health, though speculation at the time suggested issues related to the forest plan and the management of a resource which has a huge impact on both Estonia's economy and, more esoterically, its national psyche.

Close to 50 percent of the country is forested, around half of that managed by the state forestry commission, the RMK. Protests outside RMK offices in Tallinn are not unknown.

Epler hired from the private sector

Epler was not promoted from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Riigikogu bench, though he is reportedly a party member, but instead was plucked from the private sector, where he was an entrepreneur, to fulfill the task.

The role, despite its name, carries with it a wide purview of business interests, with sectors such as wind power on the related issuing of contracts being of immediate interest to the ministry.

Epler says he also plans to call a meeting of the ministry's forestry council to look at ways of getting the national forestry development plan back on track.

Environmental group: Steering committee victim of cancel culture

An environmental NGO, Eesti Metsa Abiks (EMA), says that the steering committee was swept aside in favor of business interests, however.

The EMA said: "The steering group was actually made up of top experts in forestry as well as most influential interest groups from both the timber industry and ecology, and the primary reason why no 'compromises' were reached was that representatives of the timber industry were not prepared to make any concessions in their inflated expectations even though the conservationists were willing to compromise."

"A compromise cannot mean, however, that industry representatives are allowed to impose without any intervention such an intense burden on our forests - one that would continue to damage our ecological, cultural and social assets and one that both experts and elected representatives have been alerting the public to for years," the EMA went on, according to BNS.

EMA former steering committee member: Incompetent ministry officials to blame

EMA coordinator and former steering committee member Linda-Mari Väli said: "The new minister is using the poor work of leading officials in the process as an excuse for removing from the decision-making process interest groups which protect the environmental, cultural and social assets of Estonia's forests."

The EMA named names when it came to claims of incompetence, notably ministry deputy secretary Marku Lamp, who, the EMA says, left the steering committee virtually rudderless in considering different potential visions for Estonia's forests after he rejected the development plan's impact assessment.

This assessment was led by the Estonian Institute for Sustainable Development (SEIT) with contributions made by distinguished experts from all relevant fields. It also restricted annual tree-felling to eight million cubic meters, from an average per year of 11 million cubic meters over the preceding decade, at a time when the timber industry was seeking an increase in felling rights.

The ministry's official reason for rejecting the impact assessment was that it was excessively focused on the ecological situation of forests, and mitigation of climate change.

Rain Epler has already approved a separate, five-year forestry regeneration plan.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

Center, Isamaa leaders reject new MPs call for free vote on marriage bill

16:47

Riigikogu passed exceptional child benefit increase

16:31

Lithuania wants strategic partnership with Estonia

15:42

Environment minister sacks forestry plan steering committee

15:00

Ida-Viru County authorities request face-masks from state

14:11

Government needs more time to mull Ida-Viru schools' early Christmas break

13:32

First COVID-19 patient in Estonia to receive plasma therapy awaits results

13:28

Health Board: 285 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, three deaths Updated

12:44

Tartu University: Coronavirus infections have tripled in a few weeks

12:02

Delays on central Tallinn street after water main bursts

12:01

EKRE: Our goal is not to ban abortion in Estonia

11:14

Children's writer Heljo Mänd dies at 94

10:29

PPA finds handful of weekend nighttime venues breaking new COVID-19 rules

09:49

Estonia to face Belgium, Wales in football world cup qualifiers

08:46

Riigikogu green-lights EDF international missions participation for 2021

07.12

Gallery: Imre Sooäär takes up Riigikogu seat after speech heckled

07.12

Coronavirus round-up: November 30 - December 6

07.12

More introduced COVID-19 cases from Russia than any other country

07.12

Government office releases formula to help stores stick to COVID-19 rules

07.12

State chooses battles carefully in combatting misinformation

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: