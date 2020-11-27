news

Minister approves five-year state forest regeneration plan ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Rain Epler
Rain Epler Source: ERR
News

Minister of the Environment Rain Epler (EKRE) has approved a regeneration cutting volume of 56,381 hectares, to be rolled out to state forest managers for the next five-year period.

The cutting area is determined on the basis of the calculation area, taking into account the age structure and maturity criteria of the forest blocks, spokespeople for the ministry said.

According to the new regulation from the minister of the environment, the total area of regeneration felling allocated to state forest managers for the next five years is similar to that determined last year, while the area of forests managed by the state forest management company RMK in 2021-2025 is the same as in the previous period - 55,530 hectares.

The total area of regeneration cutting is to fall at the expense of the Järvselja study and experimental forest district under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and Research, totalling 17 hectares.

"The small change in the distribution of fellings is due to the combined effect of several changes, such as the updating of forest inventory data and the addition of new land. In addition, changes have been made in the conservation status of forest land and new valuable habitats have been discovered," Epler via in a press release.

Compared with the previous period, the area of pine cutting on the entire state forest land is to fall by 113.5 hectares, that of aspen by 125.5 hectares, and that of spruce by 27.5 hectares. The cutting area concerning birch trees is to conversely increase by 200 hectares, and that of other tree species by almost 50 hectares, divided up over a five-year period.

Based on the forest management guidelines, the area of regeneration cutting in a state forest starting from a forest management object of 1,000 hectares is calculated, according to the calculation area. In this way, long-term, even forest use can be planned better, taking into account the age distribution of forest units.

In addition to the recent regulation, the previous minister of the environment Rene Kokk gave a recommendation to the RMK that its annual felling would not exceed the actual average annual felling volume of the last six years, until the completion of the new forestry development plan.

According to the expert assessment of the Environmental Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur), approximately 11.3 million cubic meters of wood was cut in Estonia last year, of which nearly 4.5 million cubic meters was RMK stock and some 6.8 million cubic meters came from the share of private forests.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:17

Coronavirus map: Baltic, Nordic countries see infection rates rise

19:54

Estonia supporting Belarusian student scholarships and NGOs

19:24

Gallery: 'How to talk about a secret place without betraying it'

18:59

Health Board: Punishment not first course of action for non-mask-wearing

18:32

Minister approves five-year state forest regeneration plan

18:28

Gallery: Christmas market opens in Tallinn's Old Town

18:01

Tänak ahead of season's final round: It's all or nothing

17:36

Central bank: Wages grew in Q3 2020 despite pandemic

17:08

Beer tasting party to be scene in upcoming movie

16:45

Tallinn to send high school classes to remote learning

16:27

Ten-person limit a nuisance for team sports clubs

16:06

Kerr Kriisa's NCAA eligibility could lead to him missing season

15:44

Delivery firms forecast parcel volumes to rise by half over festive period

15:41

Health Board: Five deaths, 370 new cases of coronavirus Updated

15:26

Ott Maaten appointed new National Opera director

15:21

Kiibus on recent results: All comes from practice and hard work

14:59

Tartu to give low-income families reusable masks

14:27

Detailed plan submitted for 13-storey tower in Tallinn

14:26

UK closes Estonia, Latvia 'travel corridors' after COVID-19 rate rise

14:01

Center restores its political group in Narva city council

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: