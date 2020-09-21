news

Basketball fans across Estonia set Guinness record for free throws

Basketball.
Basketball. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
For the 100th anniversary of Estonian basketball, the Estonian Basketball Association organized a nation-wide free throw shooting event on Saturday, aiming to hit 100,000 shots on 71 courts across the country for a Guinness world record.

Keio Kuhi, head secretary for the Estonian Basketball Association said right after the 100,000th made free throw was recorded: "Thank you to all basketball friends, organizers, referees and others who acted as a team. Basketball is our game and Saturday is a prime example of it, Estonians came out for a common goal and showed heart. Powerful!"

A total of 114,357 free throws were made over the eight-hour window on Saturday with the Estonian people shooting their free throws at 42.2 percent.

The association will send video from all courts to the office of the Guinness World Records, who will confirm the record over the next 18 months.

Many Estonian basketball legends and even Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, former president of the Estonian Basketball Association and big basketball fan, got shots up for the world record. Ratas hit ten free throws in a minute.

Jüri Ratas shooting a free throw for the Guinness world record attempt held in Estonia on Saturday, September 19. Source: Social media

After his solid showing, the prime minister said: "I think ten free throws is a good result, I am pleased. This event shows that Estonia is a basketball land. People love basketball and I hope the 100,000 is hit."

The most free throws were made at the University of Tartu Academic Sports Club, where eight hoops were set up in a shooting center specifically for the event. 7,985 shots were hit at the center, 5,247 free throws were made at the Alexela Arena in Snelli Park in Tallinn, another 5,361 were made at Rock basketball courts.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

