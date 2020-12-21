Kalev/Cramo dominates in domestic cup final, Tartu Ülikool best among women

The 2020 PAF Supercup domestic cup reached its conclusion on Sunday evening, as BC Kalev/Cramo hoisted the title after a 39-point beatdown on Rakvere Tarvas. The women's tournament final saw Tartu Ülikool/Kalev defeat rivals Tallinna Ülikool 72:55.

Rakvere Tarvas was able to keep up with the 11-time domestic league champion until the end of the first quarter, holding on to a two-point deficit 19:21. Kalev turned it into a higher gear in the second quarter, opening up a 16-point lead at half (44:28). Kalev continued dominating in the second half, outscoring the Rakvere team 51:28 on their way to a domestic cup victory.

Maurice Kemp and Devin Thomas both reached a double-double for Cramo, scoring 16 and 12 points respectively while also notching 10 rebounds. Kregor Hermet added another 14 points, Egert Haller was the high-point man for Tarvas with 20.

Hermet told ERR post-match: "A title is a title, we had the duty of taking it. It is different in a sense, the atmosphere (Rakvere was the home team - ed.) was missing, but there is nothing to do about that. We are glad to be able to win."

Tarvas top scorer Egert Haller shared his emotions after the big loss: "It is hard to bring out one thing that went wrong. Cramo has a little more firepower. To play two games in consecutive days - maybe we got tired. But if Kalev/Cramo does not play under their bar, this is the power dynamic currently."

The game for bronze in the PAF Supercup was much more exciting however. The tight contest between Pärnu Sadam and Tallinna Kalev/TLÜ ended on a game-winning shot by Pärnu forward Mihkel Kirves.

Tartu Ülikool/Kalev wins women's domestic cup

In a battle between Tartu Ülikool/Kalev and long-time rival Tallinna Ülikool, the Tartu team was able to open up a 14:4 lead to start the game but the Tallinn University responded with a 13-point run to take three-point lead of their own by the first quarter's end.

Tartu was sharper to start the second as well, taking a 12-point lead this time with Tallinn responding with another run, this time scoring seven unanswered to finish the period. Tartu took a 35:29 lead into the second half.

It was a game of runs as Tartu started the third quarter with a five-point run, Tallinna Ülikool responded with six unanswered points, shortening Tartu's lead to five, which the Tartu team then promptly extended to 14 by the end of the third.

Tallinn was able to crawl back to a seven-point deficit but after Merike Anderson fouled out, Tartu grabbed hold of momentum and never let go, taking the cup final 72:55.

Anna Gret Asi scored 21 for the cup winner, also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Sandra Reinvald added 20 points and 11 rebound. The aforementione Merike Anderson scored 20 points for Tallinna Ülikool before fouling out.

Anna Gret Asi said post-match: "We really wanted to win today, we played hard and as a team. It is a historic victory as Tartu has not won the cup in a long time. A very important result emotionally for the team, it means a lot to us.

Tartu Ülikool/Kalev celebrating their PAF Supercup victory. Source: Siim Semiskar/Eesti Korvpalliliit

