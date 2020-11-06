Gallery: Kalev/Cramo loses fourth consecutive United League game

Kalev started the home match off with a bang as Devin Thomas took it down the pipe for a monster one-hand slam to put Kalev up 8:4. Thomas was not done with his high-flying ways however, connecting on an alley-oop from Chavaughn Lewis the next Kalev posession. The Estonian club took the first period 22:18.

After the half-time break, Thomas took off once again, getting a steal at mid-court and posterizing Astana big man Martins Meiers. The away team however opened up a nine-point lead with a minute left in the second and Kalev lost the first half 37:43.

Both teams played hard to start the second half and Kalev was able to equalize the game at 61 just a minute before the end of the third quarter. A solid finish to the period by Astana however extended the away team's lead to five to end the third.

The away team took a ten-point lead midway through the deciding period and while Kalev was able to crawl back to within three before the end of the match, Astana closed out the game to hand Kalev their fourth loss to start the VTB United League. Kalev now sits at 12th in the 13-team league, ahead of last place Enisey by only point difference.

Kalev's high-point man was american point guard Marcus Keene with 23 points. The American also added seven assists and a steal. The aforementioned high-flying center Devin Thomas scored 16 while posting a +/- of 6 for the game. Chavaughn Lewis added 18 points and two steals.

