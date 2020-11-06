news

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo loses fourth consecutive United League game ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
83 photos
News

Reigning Estonian champion basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo hosted BC Astana at Saku Suurhall in Tallinn on Thursday evening, enduring a 92:85 loss, their fourth consecutive in the VTB United League.

Kalev started the home match off with a bang as Devin Thomas took it down the pipe for a monster one-hand slam to put Kalev up 8:4. Thomas was not done with his high-flying ways however, connecting on an alley-oop from Chavaughn Lewis the next Kalev posession. The Estonian club took the first period 22:18.

After the half-time break, Thomas took off once again, getting a steal at mid-court and posterizing Astana big man Martins Meiers. The away team however opened up a nine-point lead with a minute left in the second and Kalev lost the first half 37:43.

Both teams played hard to start the second half and Kalev was able to equalize the game at 61 just a minute before the end of the third quarter. A solid finish to the period by Astana however extended the away team's lead to five to end the third.

The away team took a ten-point lead midway through the deciding period and while Kalev was able to crawl back to within three before the end of the match, Astana closed out the game to hand Kalev their fourth loss to start the VTB United League. Kalev now sits at 12th in the 13-team league, ahead of last place Enisey by only point difference.

Kalev's high-point man was american point guard Marcus Keene with 23 points. The American also added seven assists and a steal. The aforementioned high-flying center Devin Thomas scored 16 while posting a +/- of 6 for the game. Chavaughn Lewis added 18 points and two steals.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Experts: US situation shouldn't affect Estonian security in big way

17:42

EKRE's environment minister candidate would not put logging ban to a vote

17:16

New Estonian member elected to Rail Baltic supervisory board

16:52

5,400 people joined voluntary third pension pillar in October

16:29

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo loses fourth consecutive United League game

16:06

Finland not currently planning additional restrictions on Estonia

15:46

Elderly patients who contracted COVID-19 at East Tallinn Hospital relocated

15:22

Tallinn lays out rules for inclusive budget vote in January

15:01

State to establish work group for long-haul potential nuclear energy plans

14:48

Performing arts association asks people to wear masks in theaters

14:23

Health Board: Coronavirus now at epidemic proportions

13:49

Health Board: Record 241 new COVID-19 cases discovered Updated

13:44

Prosecutor's office dismisses request to end Danske Bank case proceedings

13:39

VC Tallinn Selver isolated due to two positive COVID-19 cases

13:16

Culture ministry turns to Health Board for athlete testing compensation

12:49

Swedbank ex-CEO: We did not knowingly launder money

12:23

Mardilaat craft fair to go online this year, starting Friday

11:56

Proposed bill removes options for repeat offender parole

11:27

Government green-lights start of long-term population cohesion plan

11:01

Minister: Government will likely establish 2+2 rule next Tuesday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: