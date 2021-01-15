COVID-stricken Kalev/Cramo loses in VTB United League ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Estonian basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo, playing with eight players, lost their first match after a pause forced upon them by an outbreak of the coronavirus within the team. Kalev had to admit 61:87 defeat to BC Avtodor in the VTB United League.

The eight-player Kalev/Cramo was able to keep the game in balance throughout the first half, Avtodor was able to open a nine-point lead after the end of the third quarter. Kalev was only able to put up six points in the final quarter and Avtodor was able to snap their losing streak of three matches against the Estonian champion.

Not only was Kalev hit with the coronavirus, the missing players for the Avtodor match included key contributors such as Devin Thomas, Marcus Keene, Janari Jõesaar and Kregor Hermet.

Cramo struggled with their field goal percentage, hitting on only 28 percent of their shot attempts. They were however helped out by their rebounding as they won the rebounding battle 44:43, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds throughout the game.

Chavaughn Lewis led Kalev with 13 points, adding eight rebounds to his tally. Maurice Kemp collected a double-double with ten points and ten rebounds. Forward Martin Dorbek collected six offensive rebounds and added seven points. The leading scorer for the game was Avtodor man Nikita Mikhailovskii with 24 points.

Kalev/Cramo now has one win and seven losses for the United League season, holding the twelfth spot in the 13-team league. Kalev has only played eight games this season due to several outbreaks of the coronavirus while most teams have played ten or more. Kalev's next game in the VTB United League will be against league-leader (10W-1L) Russian powerhouse Zenit Petersburg.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

