Narva gets first 24/7 coronavirus test center from Saturday

The eastern Estonian town of Narva is to see a round-the-clock coronavirus testing center open on Saturday. Tests are free-of-charge, and include options for those crossing the Estonian-Russian border.

The center will be operated by Confido and makes use of naso-pharyngeal samples .

Prerequisites for testing are either referral from a family doctor, being identified as a close contact of an infected person or obtaining a repeat test when crossing the border.

The test center is located at Joala 20, in Narva.

A paid service is also available on Kangelaste prospekt, where a temporary center has been set up by Synlab.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!