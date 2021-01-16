Health Board: 618 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, four deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Coronavirus testing point signage.
Coronavirus testing point signage. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A total of 618 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Heatlh Board (Terviseamet) said Saturday morning. Four people have died from complications relating to the coronavirus during that time, the board adds.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 594.89, while the proportion of positive results from testing over that period is now 11.9 percent.

All 15 of Estonia's counties posted coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Harju County, the most populous region of the country, saw the highest number of new cases at 328 (280 of them in Tallinn), while Ida-Viru County posted 81. Pärnu County reported 55 new cases, Tartu County 39, Võru County 20 and Valga County 15.

Viljandi, Lääne-Viru and Rapla counties all received 14 new COVID-19 cases each in the past 24 hours, the board says, while Hiiumaa reported seven new cases, Jõgeva and Järva counties five each, Saaremaa and Põlva County four each, and Lääne County three.

Ten of the new coronavirus cases identified in the past 24 hours were among individuals with no address associated with them in the population register, the Health Board says.

4,758 primary coronavirus tests were conducted over that period, with 618 returning positive, giving a 13 percent positive rate, the board says.

Four people who had contracted COVID-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of coronavirus-related deaths in Estonia to 320.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus stood at at 385, while 38 new coronavirus cases were opened at hospitals.

1,282 people received the coronavirus vaccine, the board says, bringing the total number of recipients of the vaccine to date to 17,959 since the program started on December 26 2020.

More details to follow.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Reform-Center coalition would rebuild defense, security, eastern border

16:34

SDE leader: Kaja Kallas must heal societal divides, be careful with Center

16:21

Defense minister: NATO alliance remains strong, 2020 a success

15:45

UK and South Africa potent COVID-19 strains not found in Estonia so far

14:08

Reform Party leader: Aliens Act in its current form will be scrapped

13:12

Reform leader: We want to rip up US lawyer representation deal

12:34

Reform, Center leadership: We've buried taxation hatchet in coalition talks

11:26

Health Board: 618 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, four deaths

11:06

Minister: Pfizer supply cuts mean COVID-19 vaccination rate will slow down

08:50

UK nationals should register resident by March end to preserve rights

15.01

Narva gets first 24/7 coronavirus test center from Saturday

15.01

Political scientist: Isamaa and EKRE could divide the opposition landscape

15.01

Future of Porto Franco development and fate of KredEx loan in the balance

15.01

Scientific council: We may not have hit second wave plateau yet

15.01

Local governments table EU fund use proposals

15.01

Businessman: Tsarist-era Patarei development loan hopefully back on table

15.01

Tuuli Tomingas finishes 20th in World Cup sprint in Oberhof

15.01

Coronavirus map: Estonia's infection rate has started to fall

15.01

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered on Tallink's Tallinn-Helsinki ferries

15.01

Births down, deaths up in Estonia last year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: