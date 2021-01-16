Health Board: 618 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, four deaths

A total of 618 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Heatlh Board (Terviseamet) said Saturday morning. Four people have died from complications relating to the coronavirus during that time, the board adds.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 594.89, while the proportion of positive results from testing over that period is now 11.9 percent.

All 15 of Estonia's counties posted coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Harju County, the most populous region of the country, saw the highest number of new cases at 328 (280 of them in Tallinn), while Ida-Viru County posted 81. Pärnu County reported 55 new cases, Tartu County 39, Võru County 20 and Valga County 15.

Viljandi, Lääne-Viru and Rapla counties all received 14 new COVID-19 cases each in the past 24 hours, the board says, while Hiiumaa reported seven new cases, Jõgeva and Järva counties five each, Saaremaa and Põlva County four each, and Lääne County three.

Ten of the new coronavirus cases identified in the past 24 hours were among individuals with no address associated with them in the population register, the Health Board says.

4,758 primary coronavirus tests were conducted over that period, with 618 returning positive, giving a 13 percent positive rate, the board says.

Four people who had contracted COVID-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of coronavirus-related deaths in Estonia to 320.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus stood at at 385, while 38 new coronavirus cases were opened at hospitals.

1,282 people received the coronavirus vaccine, the board says, bringing the total number of recipients of the vaccine to date to 17,959 since the program started on December 26 2020.

More details to follow.

