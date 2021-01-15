Coronavirus map: Estonia's infection rate has started to fall ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

14-day coronavirus infection rates in Europe on January 15, 2021.
14-day coronavirus infection rates in Europe on January 15, 2021. Source: ERR
Estonia's coronavirus infection rate has fallen over the past two weeks but is still within the top 20 among European countries. Ireland, the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom currently have the highest infection rates.

Figures published by Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat show Estonia's 14-day infection rate has fallen from 583.4 to 575.1 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last week. This puts Estonia's rate as the 17th highest in Europe.

The highest rate of infection is in Ireland (1443.5), two weeks ago the rate was 285.6. Ireland is followed by the Czech Republic (1,380.7) and the United Kingdom (1,139.4), which both saw a rise in their infection rates this week.

The lowest infection rates are in Iceland (56.9), Finland (63.3) and Greece (80.9). All other counties have an infection rate of more than 100.

Baltic Sea region

In December, Lithuania briefly had Europe's highest infection rate but the country's rate has now started to fall. Last Friday, it was 1126.4 per 100,000 inhabitants but it is now 875.6.

Latvia has a rate of 640.4 rising from 625.5 last week.

Sweden's infection rate rose and is now 806.1 compared to 853.9 seven days ago. Denmark's rate is 375. Norway has a rate of 150.7, the fifth-lowest in Europe, and Finland's rate is the third-lowest.

Poland and Germany have similar infection rates, 315.7 and 304, respectively. Russia's rate is 227.4.

Deaths

While infection rates have fallen in Lithuania, the county still has the highest number of deaths per 100,000 in Europe at 32.6.

The corresponding figure for Latvia is 15.1, for Sweden 14.4, for Estonia 6.2 and for Finland 1.0.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

