Day brings 390 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Data from the Health Board suggests that Estonia carried out a total of 3,207 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours of which 390 came back positive. Five people with COVID-19 died.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,207 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 were analyzed, with 390 or 12.2 percent coming back positive, the board communicated on Sunday.

Population register data reveals that Harju County saw the most new cases at 197 of which 150 in the capital Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 57, Pärnu County 41, Tartu County 24 and Võru County 14 new cases. Lääne County got nine, Lääne-Viru County and Valga County eight, Viljandi County six, Järva County five, Hiiu County three and Saare, Rapla, Jõgeva and Põlva counties two cases each. Ten people who tested positive did not have a registered place of residence in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the last 14 days stands at 598.43 and initial positives make up 12 percent of all tests.

Hospitals open 37 new COVID-19 treatment cases

As of the morning of January 17, hospitals are treating 403 COVID-19 patients of whom 44 require intensive care, with 26 patients on respiratory support.

A total of 37 new COVID-19 cases were opened. Eleven persons were discharged and three were transferred to a different hospital.

Five COVID-19 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, with one registered after the fact (from January 15). A total of 325 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

Hospitals had closed 2,000 COVID-19 treatment cases involving 1,962 people by Sunday.

Those recovered numbered 26,443 on Sunday, with the cases of 19,359 people (73.2 percent) closed and 7,084 people (26.8 percent) having gone longer than 28 days without testing positive.

Estonia has administered a total of 708,890 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus since corresponding capacity was created in the spring of 2020. Initial positives amount to 37,079 (5.2 percent of all tests).

Over the last 24 hours, 220 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus, with total vaccinations now at 18,179.

More accurate coronavirus statistics is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!