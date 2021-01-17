Day brings 390 COVID-19 cases, five deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A coronavirus social distancing sign in Tartu on January 3, 2021.
A coronavirus social distancing sign in Tartu on January 3, 2021. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR
News

Data from the Health Board suggests that Estonia carried out a total of 3,207 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours of which 390 came back positive. Five people with COVID-19 died.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,207 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 were analyzed, with 390 or 12.2 percent coming back positive, the board communicated on Sunday.

Population register data reveals that Harju County saw the most new cases at 197 of which 150 in the capital Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 57, Pärnu County 41, Tartu County 24 and Võru County 14 new cases. Lääne County got nine, Lääne-Viru County and Valga County eight, Viljandi County six, Järva County five, Hiiu County three and Saare, Rapla, Jõgeva and Põlva counties two cases each. Ten people who tested positive did not have a registered place of residence in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the last 14 days stands at 598.43 and initial positives make up 12 percent of all tests.

Hospitals open 37 new COVID-19 treatment cases

As of the morning of January 17, hospitals are treating 403 COVID-19 patients of whom 44 require intensive care, with 26 patients on respiratory support.

A total of 37 new COVID-19 cases were opened. Eleven persons were discharged and three were transferred to a different hospital.

Five COVID-19 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, with one registered after the fact (from January 15). A total of 325 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

Hospitals had closed 2,000 COVID-19 treatment cases involving 1,962 people by Sunday.

Those recovered numbered 26,443 on Sunday, with the cases of 19,359 people (73.2 percent) closed and 7,084 people (26.8 percent) having gone longer than 28 days without testing positive.

Estonia has administered a total of 708,890 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus since corresponding capacity was created in the spring of 2020. Initial positives amount to 37,079 (5.2 percent of all tests).

Over the last 24 hours, 220 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus, with total vaccinations now at 18,179.

More accurate coronavirus statistics is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:57

Ecuador authorities seize 1,300 kg of cocaine destined for Estonia

11:41

Männiku boarding house fire mix of unfortunate circumstances

11:10

Day brings 390 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

10:03

State looking for mining compromise with locals

08:27

Helme: Reform and Center coasting on groundwork we laid

16.01

Gallery: Public grabs last chance to see Joala monument before its removal

16.01

Speed skater matches own, domestic record in Netherlands

16.01

Nearly 300 solar power plants of various sizes set up in 2020

16.01

Government-ordered poll: Two-thirds of populace would get COVID-19 vaccine

16.01

Foreign Minister: Reform, Center talks started before Ratas' resignation

16.01

Reform-Center coalition would rebuild defense, security, eastern border

16.01

SDE leader: Kaja Kallas must heal societal divides, be careful with Center

16.01

Defense minister: NATO alliance remains strong, 2020 a success

16.01

UK and South Africa potent COVID-19 strains not found in Estonia so far

16.01

Reform Party leader: Aliens Act in its current form will be scrapped

16.01

Reform leader: We want to rip up US lawyer representation deal

16.01

Reform, Center leadership: We've buried taxation hatchet in coalition talks

16.01

Health Board: 618 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, four deaths

16.01

Minister: Pfizer supply cuts mean COVID-19 vaccination rate will slow down

16.01

UK nationals should register resident by March end to preserve rights

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: