Health Board: 476 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, five deaths

Five people infected with coronavirus and 476 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Friday.

253 of the new cases were reported in Harju County with 214 in Tallinn.

163 new cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 28 in Tartu County, 27 in Pärnu County, 17 in Võru County, 16 in Lääne-Viru County, 15 in Järva County, 12 in Valga County, and 10 new cases in Viljandi County.

There were seven new cases in Lääne County, five in Jõgeva County, four in Põlva County, three each in Rapla and Hiiu County and two in Saare County. Eight cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 4,295 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 11.1 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 578.64 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are 385 people being treated in hospital.

As of Friday morning, 16,677 have received the first dose of a vaccination against COVID-19 in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!