Kalev/Cramo gets second United League win of season ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BC Kalev/Cramo shooting guard Janis Kaufmanis.
BC Kalev/Cramo shooting guard Janis Kaufmanis. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
BC Kalev/Cramo defeated BC Tsmoki-Minsk 80:72 in the VTB United League, vaulting Tsmoki-Minsk to eleventh place in the season standings.

The tight game throughout the first two and a half periods of play saw a change in momentum late into the third quarter when Kalev scored ten unanswered points to take a 56:49 lead into the fourth period. After an and-one from Tsmoki, Kalev went on another ten-point run and did not let the lead slip away, taking a 80:72 victory, their first away win of the season.

Kalev's high-point man for the game was Latvian Janis Kaufmanis with 23 points, hitting on four of his seven attempts from deep. Maurice Kemp gathered a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Tsmoki was led by Andrei Stabruski with 16 points.

The win is Kalev's second of the season in ten games with the first one also coming against Tsmoki on December 9. Kalev is now eleventh in the 13-team league, followed by their opponent on Sunday and Enisey. All bottom-three teams in the United League have two wins, but Kalev has played two fewer games due to coronavirus outbreaks within the team.

Kalev's next United League match is set to take place in Tallinn on Friday with Zielona Gora coming to visit. Gora is sixth in the season standings, having won eight games and lost seven.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

