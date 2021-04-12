Kalev/Cramo wins Estonian-Latvian Basketball League

BC Kalev/Cramo defeated VEF Riga 86:75 on their way to the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League championship on Sunday. Rapla Avis Utilitas fell to BK Ogre 75:73 in the third-place meeting prior.

While VEF led for most of the first half of Sunday's final, Kalev/Cramo fought back to a tie game at 48 to head into the locker rooms. VEF did not have an answer for the Estonian club in the second half and Kalev continuously extended their lead en route to a 86:75 victory and the Estonian-Latvian league title.

Kalev was better in most facets of the game, hitting on 66 percent of their field goals (to VEF's 50 percent) and out-rebounding the Latvian rival 41:28. While the starting line-ups of both teams scored 61 points for the final, Kalev's bench outscored VEF's 25:14.

Maurice Kemp scored 22 points for the Estonian team and added nine rebounds. Point guard Marcus Keene added 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Four other Kalev players scored in double figures. Kyle Allman led VEF with 18 points.

"We are very happy to get this tile. I think the key was that we wanted it more. We got ourselves ready enough. Will and competing brought us this victory," Kalev/Cramo forward Janari Jõesaar told ERR post-match.

The Estonian caught a blow to his knee just over a minute before match end. "It is a bruise currently. I could not put weight on the leg after impact. But I think there is no larger issue here," Jõesaar said.

The match prior to the final ended with Latvian side BK Ogre taking a 75:73 victory over Estonian club Rapla Avis Utilitas, giving Rapla fourth place for the league year.

