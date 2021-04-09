Rapla defeats reigning champion Ventspils in Estonian-Latvian league

Sports
Rapla Avis Utilitas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Rapla Avis Utilitas advanced to the semi-finals of the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League after defeating Ventspils 79:69. Rapla will face Kalev/Cramo on Saturday.

Rapla opened the match strong and took a 16:6 lead into the second quarter. The Estonian team extended their lead 17 by halftime and at one point held a 28-point lead over the reigning champ Ventspils squad in the third quarter. The Latvian club finally found their groove in the final quarter but it was far too late for any comeback efforts and Rapla took a 79:69 win in the quarter-finals.

Brandon Childress scored 36 for Rapla, also grabbing three rebounds and handing out three assists. Roberts Freimanis had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, Shaquille Doorson added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Rapla squad.

Rapla now advances to the semi-finals, where they will meet up with Estonian powerhouse BC Kalev/Cramo. The game will take place on Saturday.

Pärnu loses to Ogre, is eliminated from the Final 6

The second Estonian team in action on Thursday, Pärnu Sadam, endured a 77:68 loss to Latvian side BK Ogre and was eliminated from the Final 6 round of the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League.

After two close quarters of play, Ogre opened their slight lead to 12 by the end of the third quarter, which Pärnu lost 25:15. The Estonian team was able to take the final quarter, but it was not enough to erase the deficit and Pärnu was eliminated from the final tournament 77:68.

Andre Walker was the high point man for Ogre with 16 points, Rinalds Sirsnins added 15 and Kristaps Dargais had 14 points. Pärnu's Edon Maxhun had 17 points, Linards Jaunzems added 13.

Ogre will head to the semi-finals for a game against VEF Riga on Saturday.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

