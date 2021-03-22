Carlos Jürgens and Oral Roberts advance to March Madness Sweet 16

Estonian guard Carlos Jürgens and his Oral Roberts Golden Eagles started off their NCAA March Madness tournament with two big victories - an overtime win over second-ranked Ohio State, followed by a win over Florida in the second round. Oral Roberts will face Arkansas in the Sweet 16 round on Sunday early morning.

The 15th-ranked Oral Roberts team started off the 2021 NCAA March Madness tournament off with a bang, sending the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes home in the single-elimination tournament in a thrilling 75:72 overtime victory.

While Oral Roberts shot the ball at a worse clip than Ohio State, also falling behind 30:44 in the rebounding battle, their ten steals allowed the Golden Eagles to take an overtime victory with Ohio State missing two attempts from distance to tie the game in overtime.

Carlos Jürgens was on the court for 42 minutes, scoring six points on 2/8 shooting. The Estonian added six assists and a whopping five steals. Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas combined for 59 of the Golden Eagles' 75 points.

The condensed Ohio State game is available below, Jürgens is #11.

Oral Roberts ends Florida's chances of a shining moment

Jürgens and Oral Roberts faced off against the Florida Gators in the second round of the March Madness tournament, taking another close victory - 81:78.

Jürgens played 35 minutes and scored nine points on 4/6 shooting. He also grabbed three boards and had an assist.

This is the first time Oral Roberts has reached the final 16 since 1974 and the Golden Eagles will face off against Arkansas on early Sunday morning Estonian time.

What is March Madness?

The March Madness tournament is the final tournament of the American college basketball season, pitting 68 of the country's best teams against each other in a single-elimination tournament. This year's tournament is held in the state of Indiana, marking the first time in the history of the tournament that a single state has hosted it in its entirety.

This year's tournament is also special as it marks the first time since 1976 that neither Duke nor Kentucky qualified for the tournament. The powerhouses not making the final tournament has opened a path for Gonzaga, who entered the tournament with a 26-0 record for the regular season. March Madness is known for its unpredictability however.

The tournament will run until early-April with the championship set to take place on April 5.

