Video: Kalev/Cramo loses on putback dunk in Champions League season opener

Sports
BC Kalev/Cramo.
BC Kalev/Cramo. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Sports

Estonian basketball club BC Kalev/Cramo played its first game in the basketball Champions League on Wednesday and lost in a tight contest against French squad Strasbourg.

The Estonian club got off to a good start and finished the opening period up 24:19. Kalev extended their lead to 11 at one point in the second quarter, after which the French club got their offense going and tied the game with a 11:0 run, eventually going into halftime up 41:36 on the Estonian team.

Kalev/Cramo scored only 10 points in the first eight minutes of the third quarter, but maintained a five-point deficit going into the deciding period. The Estonian club reduced Strasbourg's lead to five to start the fourth quarter, but fell behind 65:73 three minutes before the end of the game.

Cramo guard Silas Melson hit a three-pointer 21 seconds before the end of the game to make it 71:73. After a Strasbourg timeout, Cramo captain Martin Dorbek forced the opposing player out of bounds and the Estonian squad got the ball back without forcing a foul.

Melson was the hero for Kalev again, tying the game at 73 just 7.8 seconds before the end of the game. On the following Strasbourg possession, John Roberson went on a drive and missed, but a putback dunk by Matt Mitchell put the French team up 75:73. Kalev quickly put the ball back in play and Melson hit from just beyond the half-court line, but the referees deemed he released the ball too late and the French club escaped with a 75:73 victory in the season opener.

Melson was the high point man for Kalev/Cramo with 18 points, Kristjan Kitsing and Rauno Nurger added 16. Strasbourg's highest scorer was DeAndre Lansdowne with 21 points.

Kalev's next game in the Champions League is on October 12, when the team heads to Turkey to meet local club Tofas Bursa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:33

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Alexei Navalny and the West's Schröderizatsiya

19:01

Prime minister: Outgoing president's office budget-blowing 'not very nice'

18:27

Bank of Estonia: Inflation to slow down next year

18:01

Latvia announces healthcare system state of emergency

17:43

Outgoing presidential office director: Still over €1 million left in budget

17:27

Education and Research Ministry to continue funding COVID-19 studies

17:00

Mart Koldits appointed chief coordinator of new course at Theater Academy

16:44

Ministry working group visits conflict zone in Ukraine to reaffirm support

16:28

Record natural gas prices affecting both companies and regular consumers

16:01

Lake Võrtsjärv fishermen will likely have to stop eel fishing

15:31

Ida-Viru County Hospital to get €14-million new building, refurbishments

15:26

Kallas: EU must support Western Balkan reforms

15:04

Video: Kalev/Cramo loses on putback dunk in Champions League season opener

14:36

Government confirms €20 pension increase for 2023

14:09

Kaspar Kasari crowned Latvian rally champion

13:42

European Commission: Renewables development can ease electricity inflation

13:15

Care homes to receive €120 per vaccinated worker

12:50

Finland opens investigations after migrants from Belarus arrive via Estonia

12:22

Statistics: Number of Finnish tourists fell by half in August

11:51

Vaccination rates still low in south Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

32 direct destinations on Tallinn Airport winter schedule

05.10

Fuel prices in Estonia reach all-time record level

06.10

Estonia signs contract for coastal defense system acquisition

12:50

Finland opens investigations after migrants from Belarus arrive via Estonia

10:32

Health Board: 242 hospitalized patients, 949 new cases, four deaths

06.10

Health Board: 230 hospitalized patients, 1,046 new cases, four deaths

08:47

Estonia 'concerned' about reported wiretapping of embassies in Georgia

11:51

Vaccination rates still low in south Estonia

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: