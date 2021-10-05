Gallery: Kalev/Cramo narrowly loses in VTB United League

Estonian basketball powerhouse BC Kalev/Cramo faced off against Russian club BC Avtodor in the VTB United League on Monday, but the Estonian club had to admit 93:97 defeat and was unable to achieve its first win in the league this season.

Kalev started its international league season with a 60:75 loss to BC Zenit Saint Petersburg last week. The Estonian club was able to start well in Monday evening's meeting against Avtodor and held an eight-point lead after the first quarter.

Kalev/Cramo maintained its lead until the late part of the second quarter and the Russian club was able to claw back into the game to take the first half 47:46. Avtodor took the initiative into the second half and took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Estonian club started the final period well and equalized the game seven minutes before the match end. Avtodor went up by five after that, but Kalev made it 83:85 four minutes before the end of the game. The deficit remained at two until Avtodor point guard Kenny Chery scored a clutch basket 30 seconds before the end of the final quarter, after which Kalev was forced to commit intentional fouls, eventually losing the match 93:97.

JeQuan Lewis scored 17 points for Kalev and also dished out 12 assists. Both Ojars Silinš and Rauno Nurger added 14 points. Kenny Chery scored 28 points for Avtodor, Philip Scrubb added 19 points.

Kalev/Cramo will next face off against Russian club CSKA Moscow on November 1.

