Kalev/Cramo defeats Turkish club in Champions League

Silas Melson.
Silas Melson. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian basketball club BC Kalev/Cramo defeated Turkish club Tofas Bursa 81:77 (18:25, 22:15, 22:18, 19:19) on Tuesday evening and won their first game of the basketball Champions League season.

The Turkish club took the first quarter by seven points, but Kalev was able to equalize the game at 40 going into the second half. The Estonian club went on an 11:1 run from 48:48, but Tofas responded with a 9:0 run of their own.

The Estonian club stayed atop in the fourth quarter, but the home team was able to tie the game at 71. Kalev was then able to open a five-point lead late in the quarter and eventually won the game 81:77.

Silas Melson was the high point man for Kalev with 24 points, JeQuan Lewis added 17 points and Davion Berry scored 10. Pako Cruz scored 17 for Tofas.

After two rounds, Strasbourg is atop group F of the Champions League. Both Kalev and Tofas now have one win and one loss, Belgian club Oostende is last in the group with two losses.

The Estonian club also snapped a rough five-game losing streak, highlighted by a last-second loss to Strasbourg last week. Kalev's next game will be against BC Nizhny Novgorod in the VTB United League on Saturday. The next Champions League match will be at home on October 26 against Oostende.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

