Former Kalev/Cramo player arrested in alleged insurance fraud scheme

18 former NBA players, including former BC Kalev/Cramo point guard Tony Wroten, have been charged in New York federal court in an alleged multi-million dollar health insurance fraud scheme, the New York Times reports.

The players involved in the scheme used the basketball league's benefit plan to get reimbursed for medical services that were never actually rendered.

The alleged orchestrator of the scheme is former New Jersey Nets draft pick Terrence Williams, who received $7,672 in reimbursement for chiropractic services he never actually had. Williams also allegedly obtained a template for a fake invoice designed to appear as if it had been issued by the office.

Williams then recruited other players to join the scheme, including notable names such as Sebastian Telfair, Darius Miles, Tony Allen, Glen Davis and Tony Wroten, who played a season for Estonian basketball club Kalev/Cramo in 2018.

According to the court documents, several of the fake invoices and medical necessity forms stood out because, "they are not on letterhead, they contain unusual formatting, they have grammatical errors" and were sent on the same dates from different offices, NBC New York reported.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

