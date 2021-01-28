Raieste in starting line-up for Baskonia's EuroLeague loss

Baskonia tok the opening period of the game by nine points and extended its lead to 11 by halftime, but a 7:23 collapse in the third period allowed the home team Lyon back into the game, the fourth quarter also belonged to Lyon, who ended the game with a six-point victory.

While Sander Raieste started for Baskonia's loss, the young Estonian only saw five minutes of play, missing on one field goal attempt and commiting a personal foul. Alec Peters was high-point man for Baskoinia with 15 points, David Light gave Lyon 21 points.

