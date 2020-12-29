US basketball player Wembi joins University of Tartu team ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Emmanuel Wembi (23).
Emmanuel Wembi (23). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Basketball player Emmanuel Wembi is to join the ranks of the Champions League (Meistriliiga) University of Tartu team, ERR's sports portal reports.

Wembi, 23, from the US, who plays at Center, started the season with Tallinna Kalev/TLÜ, and will help to plug gaps in the University of Tartu Maks & Moorits team's set-up ,at a time when Kalev had been using him less and less, partly because the team had made some more recent hires, ERR reports, citing portal Delfi (link in Estonian).

The 2.05 meter-tall Wembi put in an average of 21 minutes on court during his time with Kalev, amassing an average of 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

While Kalev also needed to relieve itself of some overseas players, ERR reports, Wembi's replacement is also a foreign player, New Zealander Samm Timmins, who had previously played college basketball in the U.S., with the  (NCAA) Division I Washington Huskies.

Wembi's new team are ahead of his old one in the domestic table at present, with five wins and eight losses.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:30

Ministry: Over 200 Russian international aviation violations in 2020

17:56

Gallery: Jaak Joala Viljandi sculpture officially unveiled New Year's eve

17:13

US basketball player Wembi joins University of Tartu team

16:39

Pärnu solar power developer awaiting state subsidy

16:26

Government will not extend UK-Estonia flight ban

15:55

Estonian government approves signing of EU, UK trade deal

15:26

Partial distance learning to continue in Harju, Ida-Viru in January

15:00

Almost half of public holidays in 2021 fall on weekends

14:33

World Rally Championship Rally Estonia voted Tartu's Deed of the Year

14:01

Daily: COVID-19 vaccine delivery too slow to meet June completion target

13:22

Private media firms, Eesti Post at loggerheads on newspaper delivery costs

12:44

Coronavirus spring wave emergency transport cost state half-a-million euros

12:14

NyxAir has to borrow Nordica plane to keep Saaremaa flight route open

12:00

Health Board: 478 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

11:35

Over 100 Estonian citizens, residents book United Kingdom special flights

10:58

Regional daily: Narva Center Party members rebel against Yana Toom

10:26

Study: Estonians have higher trust in government than Latvians, Lithuanians

09:51

AK: Police called to 180 domestic violence incidents over Christmas break

09:28

Education minister proposes to send children back to school Updated

09:16

AK: Winter storms leave hundreds without Christmas electricity

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: