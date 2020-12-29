US basketball player Wembi joins University of Tartu team

Basketball player Emmanuel Wembi is to join the ranks of the Champions League (Meistriliiga) University of Tartu team, ERR's sports portal reports.

Wembi, 23, from the US, who plays at Center, started the season with Tallinna Kalev/TLÜ, and will help to plug gaps in the University of Tartu Maks & Moorits team's set-up ,at a time when Kalev had been using him less and less, partly because the team had made some more recent hires, ERR reports, citing portal Delfi (link in Estonian).

The 2.05 meter-tall Wembi put in an average of 21 minutes on court during his time with Kalev, amassing an average of 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

While Kalev also needed to relieve itself of some overseas players, ERR reports, Wembi's replacement is also a foreign player, New Zealander Samm Timmins, who had previously played college basketball in the U.S., with the (NCAA) Division I Washington Huskies.

Wembi's new team are ahead of his old one in the domestic table at present, with five wins and eight losses.

