Tennis: Helen Narmont in career-first ITF semi-final spot

Helena Narmont
Helena Narmont Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tennis player Helena Narmont reached the semi-finals of an International Tennis Foundation (ITF) competition for the first time in her career Friday, ERR's sports portal reports, at the Monastir tournament in Tunisia.

Narmont, unranked in the WTA system, beat Czech player Zdena Safarova in straight sets 6:3, 7:6 (7:5) in the first round and Gabriella Price (U.S., ranked 995th in the world) in three sets, 6:1, 1:6, 6:4, in round two.

In the quarter-finals, she overcame Anita Husaric on Bosnia-Herzegovina, ranked 854th worldwide, in straight sets, 6:4, 6:4.

Narmont, 19, who had been based in Tunisia for the past five weeks, will meet another Czech player in the next round, 19-year-old  Anna Šiškova, ranked 546th in the world.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

