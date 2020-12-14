Kristjan Tamm wins ITF tournament in Tunisia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Kristjan Tamm.
Kristjan Tamm. Source: Igor Pissarev/Estonian Tennis Association
Estonian tennis player Kristjan Tamm (ATP 725th) won an International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament held in Tunisia, defeating tournament second-ranked Russian Artem Dubrivnyy 2:1 in the final.

The 22-year old Estonian made his way to the quarterfinals after a straight set victory over German Mats Rosenkranz and then defeated Italian player Luka Giacomini 2:1 [6:7 (5), 6:4, 6:2].

Tamm faced off against Daniele Capecchi (ATP 609th) in the quarterfinals, defeating the Italian 2:1 (6:1, 2:6, 6:4) in two hours and 14 minutes. He continued his hot streak by taking a straight set victory over Argentinian player Mattias Franco Descotte in the semi-finals.

Tamm's victorious conclusion to the tournament ended with a 2:1 (4:6, 6:3, 6:3) victory over Russian Artem Dubrivnyy.

Tamm and the courts of Monastir, Tunisia, seemingly have a connection as the young Estonian has won two tournaments in his career, both having been ITF Tour tournaments in Tunisia.

Tamm collected a prize of $15,000 for the win.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

