Kanepi comes out on top in Las Palmas, wins third ITF tournament this year

Estonia's second-best ranked tennis player in the world, Kaia Kanepi (WTA 101st), was victorious at an International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament held in Las Palmas, Spain, on Sunday, winning her third consecutive tournament in two months.

Kanepi, who is now on a streak of ten consecutive match wins, defeated Egyptian player Maiar Sherif (WTA 132nd) in straight sets 2:0 (6:3, 6:2) for the title. The 35-year old Estonian took an hour and 11 minutes to formulate the tournament title, serving up four aces and committing one double fault during the match.

In total, Kanepi has won 18 ITF tournaments during her illustrious career. In addition to the win in Las Palmas, Kanepi has two ITF tournament victories over the last two months, also winning in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin and Istanbul during October.

