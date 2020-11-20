Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepit (WTA 101st) is through to the quarterfinals in an International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament in Las Palmas, Spain after 2:1 victory.

The tournament's first-seed Kanepi defeated world 279-ranked Argentinian Paula Ormaechea 2:1 (6:4, 4:6, 7:5) after a two hour and 31 minute contest. Kanepi served up five aces and committed three double faults. Ormaechea did not realize any aces but did commit four double faults.

Kanepi is set to face Czech player Anastasia Zarycka (WTA 406th) in the quarterfinals.

The 35-year old Estonian is looking for a place in the Australian Open main tournament and while it looks as if she has collected enough points for entry, having won two consecutive ITF tournaments without dropping a single set in the process in October, she chose to participate at Las Palmas to be safe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!