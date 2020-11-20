news

Kaia Kanepi through to quarterfinals in Las Palmas after tough battle ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: (Siim Semiskar/ERR Sport)
News

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepit (WTA 101st) is through to the quarterfinals in an International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament in Las Palmas, Spain after 2:1 victory.

The tournament's first-seed Kanepi defeated world 279-ranked Argentinian Paula Ormaechea 2:1 (6:4, 4:6, 7:5) after a two hour and 31 minute contest. Kanepi served up five aces and committed three double faults. Ormaechea did not realize any aces but did commit four double faults.

Kanepi is set to face Czech player Anastasia Zarycka (WTA 406th) in the quarterfinals.

The 35-year old Estonian is looking for a place in the Australian Open main tournament and while it looks as if she has collected enough points for entry, having won two consecutive ITF tournaments without dropping a single set in the process in October, she chose to participate at Las Palmas to be safe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:52

Young people looking at teacher profession but would prefer to work abroad

18:51

Mailis Reps resigns as education minister

18:25

Nordic Combined World Cup stage in Otepää canceled

17:57

Martin Laas extends contract with Bora-Hansgrohe

17:23

Prime minister: Estonia will not purchase Russia's Sputnik vaccine

16:50

Video: Surfers in Pärnu enjoyed high winds

16:39

Masks mandatory for theater, cinema audiences from Monday

16:25

Kuressaare care home bans visits through Christmas

16:24

HOIA coronavirus contact tracing app downloaded 200,000 times

16:01

Estonia planning on using rapid antigen tests by February 2021

15:42

COVID-19 restrictions causing drop in other infections at nursery schools

15:18

Estonian cyber security company to develop 'cyber range' for Luxembourg

14:51

Reform leader extends olive branch to prime minister on same-sex marriage

14:41

Health Board: 364 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours, one death Updated

14:23

Center MP: Wrong to limit opposition on marriage referendum bill process

13:57

Passenger ferries on Gulf of Finland remain at reduced capacity

13:31

IT minister: Smartphone camera verification would cut out voter fraud

13:06

Yana Toom: Ministers with many children should have support package

12:43

Estonia 200 candidate: Polling success due to elected parties' disarray

12:17

Social minister: Government to discuss additional COVID-19 measures Friday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: