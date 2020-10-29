Kanepi through to ITF Istanbul quarterfinals after straight set victory

news

Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi training for the Estonian-Latvian tournament.
Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi training for the Estonian-Latvian tournament. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Veteran Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 105th) captured a win in two sets in the second round of the ITF tournament held in Istanbul, Turkey, and is through to the quarterfinals.

The 35-year old is ranked first in the tournament's list, and defeated Czech player Lucie Havlickova, an opponent 20 years her junior, 2:0 (6:2, 6:4) in the second round.

Kanepi served up two aces and committed one double fault in the match, Havlickova in turn committed six double faults. Of all played points, Kanepi took 64 to the young player's 47.

Kanepi is set to face off against Spanish player Andrea Lazaro Garcia (WTA 275th) in the quarterfinals after Garcia defeated tournament's 8th-seeded Dutch player Bibiane Schoofs in three sets.

Kanepi is on good form in capturing points in the ITF ranks, having recently dominated in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, France, winning her 16th career ITF circuit tournament without dropping a single set in the process. These points will count towards Kanepi's entry in the first Grand Slam of next season, the Australian Open.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

