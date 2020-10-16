news

Kaia Kanepi through to quarterfinals in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi training for the Estonian-Latvian tournament.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 109th) is through to the quarterfinals in ITF Cherbourg-en-Cotentin after two straight-set victories.

On Tuesday, Kanepi defeated French player Harmony Tan (WTA 217th) in straight sets 7:5, 6:1.

Kanepi fell behind 1:4 in the opening set of the match but turned it around and took the first set 7:5. The Estonian did not leave 23-year old French player much chance in the second set, taking the second set 6:1.

The opening round match-up lasted an hour and 32 minutes.

Kanepi then faced off against another French player, this time world 286-ranked Amandine Hesse. The experienced Estonian took the opening set 6:0 and took a 3:0 lead in the second, after which Hesse retired.

Kanepi will face Turkish 176-ranked Cagla Buyukakcay on Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 4.30 p.m. Estonian time but is subject to change as the full day of matches proceeds.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

