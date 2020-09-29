Injury forces Kontaveit to pull out of French Open doubles

Estonian top tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 21st) was set to participate in the doubles' tournament of the French Open with Russian partner Darja Kasatkina (WTA 71st), but the pair have decided to withdraw, mainly due to an injury the Estonia recently picked up.

Kontaveit, who lost her first round match in the competition in three sets to French player Caroline Garcia (WTA 45th), said post-match on Monday that the cold weather in Paris has not been good for her shoulder, which she injured at a tournament in Rome.

Kontaveit said: "I am not sure if I can continue with the doubles. If we do not play doubles, the next tournament is likely to be in Ostrava (the Czech Republic - ed.)."

Second highest-ranked Estonian player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 106th) is scheduled to face Belgian player Elise Mertens (WTA 20th) at the French Open on Wednesday. The game does not currently have a start time scheduled yet, as a full round of matches is to be played on Tuesday.

Kanepi was victorious in her first round meeting at the Roland Garros, against Marie Bouzkova (WTA 46th), taking a 2:1 (4:6, 6:4, 6:2) victory.

The French Open was moved back from its traditional start date of late May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

