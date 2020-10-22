Kontaveit crashes out of Ostrava tournament

Anett Kontaveit is out of the Ostrava tennis tournament in the Czech Republic, after losing her second-round encounter to Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4.

Kontaveit, 24 and ranked 22nd in the world, had overcome Russian player Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round in three sets, and would have been seen as likely favorite in the next game, given she had beaten Sorribes Tormo three times unanswered in the pair's previous encounters.

It was the Spanish player, ranked 33rd in the world, however, who was on the form on the day, having won three games in a row, two of them qualifying for the main event.

Sorribes Tormo raced to a five-game unanswered lead in the first set, dropping just one game before wrapping things up 6:1 in half an hour.

The second set saw the Estonian put up more of a fight, winning the first three games, though her opponent soon pulled back. Kontaveit broke Sorribes Tormo's serve in the sixth game taking things to 4:2, but was unable to fully capitalize on this, failing to clinch another break point at 4:3, and not winning another game.

The Spanish player later broke Kontaveit's serve to take the score in games to 5:4, and held her service in the next game to win the set 6:4 and thus the match.

The statistics say it all, with the Estonian committing 40 unforced errors compared with her opponent's 11, though the latter committed three double faults to Kontaveit's two.

