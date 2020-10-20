Kontaveit starts WTA Ostrava with victory

Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit (WTA 22nd) came from behind to beat Russian player Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA 33rd) in three sets (4:6, 6:2, 7:6) in the opening round of the Ostrava tennis tournament in the Czech Republic. The Estonian headed off two matchpoints going against her in the third set tie-breaker.

Kontaveit fell behind 1:3 early on in the opening set, but was able to equalize at four apiece, before her opponent was able to win two more games to take things to 6:4.

Both players had issues with their service in the beginning of the second set.

Alexandrova did not claim a single point serving in her first game, and Kontaveit was eventually able to open up a 4:1 lead. The Estonian broke her opponent's serve once more in the eighth game, and took the second set 6:2.

The deciding third set continued the same way as the preceding had, as both players were struggling with holding their serve. Kontaveit, 24, from Tallinn, initially fell behind 1:4, but was able to equalize a decisive game at 5:5. Both players then lost their serve and took things to a tie-break.

Kontaveit fell behind 1:3 and then 4:6, but held on and then racked up four consecutive points to claim the match after two hours and 15 minutes of play.

The Estonian will face 24-year old Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo in the next round at Ostrava. The pair have faced off three times before, with Kontaveit winning all three. The last meeting was at the second round of this year's Australian Open.

