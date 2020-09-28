news

Kanepi advances in French Open, Kontaveit out after tough match ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 106th) defeated Marie Bouzkova (WTA 46th) in three sets in the first round of the French Open on Sunday. Anett Kontaveit dropped her first round match 1:2 to Caroline Garcia (WTA 45th), ending the Estonian's tournament.

The match started in rather tough conditions as strong winds, rain and temperatures around 10C took over the Stade Roland-Garros tennis complex in Paris.

Kanepi's serve in the opening set was seemingly affected by the conditions as the 35-year old Estonian committed four double faults and lost three serves, dropping the first set 4:6 to the Czech.

After the winds calmed, Kanepi picked up the pace in the second set. She broke Bouzkova's serve in both the fifth and seventh game, then dropped her serve, but ultimately forced the Czech into mistakes due to strong and accurate shots. The match went into the deciding set after a 6:4 second game for Kanepi.

The third set started off with Kanepi dominating, she won the first nine points of the set, broke Bouzkova's serve in the third and fifth and took the decider 6:2, giving her a 2:1 win in the match.

Portal Delfi (link in Estonian) reported the Estonian's words post-match: "The conditions were very complicated. Wind, rain, cold. It was tough to understand how to play at first. The plan I took into the match did not work. It took time to adapt and understand what I can do.

"The rain stopped in the second set but the winds were still swirling. Once the wind calmed, I felt better. I have nothing against this tournament taking place in fall," the world 106-rank said.

Kanepi will face world 20-ranked Belgian player Elise Mertens in the second round.

Kontaveit out after competitive match

Top Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 21st) lost in her French Open first round match to French player Caroline Garcia (WTA 45th).

The first set started off with Kontaveit saving two break points and both players kept their serve consistently until Garcia broke in the seventh game and took a 4:3 lead, closing out the first set 6:4.

Kontaveit took a 4:1 lead in the second set and also held a break point to go up 5:1 but the French player saved that point. Kontaveit closed the second set comfortably 6:4.

The 24-year old Estonian took a 2:0 lead in the deciding set but Garcia rallied to equalize the set 3:3. Both women broke each other's serves once after but Garcia did not waver in the ninth game, taking a 5:4 lead. Garcia finished the deciding set after that, taking a 2:1 (6:4, 3:6, 6:4) over the Estonian.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

