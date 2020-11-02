news

Kaia Kanepi wins ITF tournament in Istanbul

News
Kaia Kanepi (left) and Anett Kontaveit (right) in Tallinn on Tuesday. Nov. 21, 2017.
Kaia Kanepi (left) and Anett Kontaveit (right) in Tallinn on Tuesday. Nov. 21, 2017. Source: (Siim Semiskar/ERR Sport)
News

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 109th) won her second consecutive International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament after defeating former world second-ranked Vera Zvonareva in straight sets in Istanbul on Saturday.

Kanepi took Zvonareva (WTA 183rd) 2:0 (6:3, 6:3) in an hour and 35 minutes. The Estonian capped off a dominating performance in Istanbul, winning five consecutive games to end the match in the second set. Kanepi served up three aces and committed zero double faults.

Kanepi has now been victorious in ten of her last 11 matches and is now a 17-time ITF tournament champion.

Kanepi is going around the ITF series, capturing points to gain entry in the first Grand Slam of next season, the Australian Open. The Estonian has now won two consecutive ITF tournaments without dropping a single set in the process.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

About us

