Six Estonian tennis players in WTA rankings to start year

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world singles' rankings now list six Estonians as 19-year old Helena Narmont was added this week.

Narmont played in five consecutive International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments in Tunisia and gathered the necessary points to make it into the WTA rankings. Narmont, who reached the semi-finals in an ITF tournament last wek, currently sits 1281st with four points.

The best is still Anett Kontaveit, currently ranked 23rd in the world. Kaia Kanepi is at 93. Elena Malõgina and Katriin Saar are also ranked among the top-1,000, with Malõgina 562nd and Saar 979th. Maria Lota Kaul is at 1255.

The highest ranked woman in the world is Australian Ashleigh Barty, followed by Romanian Simona Halep, Japanese player Naomi Osaka, American Sofia Kenin and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

The WTA season will kick off with a WTA 500 tournament held in Abu Dhabi this week with Kontaveit set to face off against world 46-ranked Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

The 25-year old Kontaveit has met with Kudermetova twice before - in 2015 and 2018 with the Russian taking both previous matches. The two also met in a doubles' match in Australia last year, with Kontaveit and her partner Mandy Minella losing to Kudermetova and Alison Riske.

