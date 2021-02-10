Anett Kontaveit out of Australian Open doubles

Anett Kontaveit and her partner Daria Kasatkina lost their opening round doubles' match at the Australian Open in straight sets.

Kontaveit and Kasatkina met the Spanish-Italian pair of Aliona Bolsova and Jasmine Paolini in the opening round, taking a 0:2 [6:7 (2), 2:6] loss in an hour and 30 minutes.

Kontaveit-Kasatkina held the lead on four occasions in the tight opening set, also holding set point in the tenth game, but Bolsova and Paolini were able to climb out of the deficit to take a 7:2 tiebreak win in the opening set.

Kontaveit and Kasatkina opened the second set with a first game victory, but then dropped four consecutive games after and Bolsova and Paolini took a 6:2 set to close the match in straight sets.

Kontaveit's next match is set to take place in the early-morning hours of Thursday, as the Estonian will face off against British player Heather Watson. Kaia Kanepi will play her next match around the same time, facing off against American player Sofia Kenin.

--

