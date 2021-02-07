Kontaveit makes final that will not be played in Melbourne ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 23) made the final of the WTA 500 Grampians Trophy tournament, while the match will not be held. Kontaveit beat Maria Sakkari from Greece (WTA 22) 2:6, 6:3, 11:9 in Melbourne.

Because Monday will mark the beginning of the Australian Open, the WTA decided that the Grampians Trophy final will not be played and both winners of semi-finals will earn full points and award money.

Sakkari played confidently in the first set with just six faults. She broke Kontaveit's serve twice to win 6:2. Kontaveit had a break in the second set that gave her a 3:0 lead that she managed to turn into a win at 6:3.

Sakkari pulled ahead 1:4 in the third set before Kontaveit took four points in a row for a 5:4 lead. The Estonian warded off two match balls and finally solidified her victory on her first match ball. The ball touched the net and fell on Sakkari's side of the court before she could reach it during the last point.

Both players served three aces and had three double faults during the match.

In the second semi-final, Ann Li (WTA 99) defeated fellow American Jennifer Brady (WTA 24) 7:6 (5), 6:7 (5), 10:6.

Kontaveit said she is sorry they were not allowed to play the final match.

The tennis player was forced to spend 14 days in isolation after arriving in Australia when it turned out a person on her flight was diagnosed with COVID-19. Kontaveit was not allowed to leave her hotel room.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

