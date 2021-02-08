Kanepi jumps 29 places in world rankings after hot streak

Tennis player Kaia Kanepi took a giant leap in the world singles' rankings, jumping from 94th to 65th after her 14-match winning streak was snapped in a WTA event final on Sunday. Anett Kontaveit improved her position by a more modest bump, going from 23rd to 22nd ranked in the world.

Last week in Australia was a success for both Kaia Kanepi and Anett Kontaveit, the latter reaching the finals in the Grampians Trophy, a tournament organized specifically for players isolating in their hotel rooms after a positive case of COVID-19 was discovered on the plane Kontaveit and many other players arrived with. The final however was not played due to there being a time crunch with matches having already been delayed on Thursday.

Kanepi made her first WTA tournament final since 2013 in the Gippsland Trophy, losing in the final to Belgian player Elise Mertens (WTA 20th) in straight sets. The match against Mertens snapped Kanepi's 14-win streak, which among others, also involved a victory over world seven-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Elena Malõgina (WTA 565th) and Katriin Saar (989th) are the only other Estonian ladies to be ranked in the Women's Tennis Association world rankings, as of Monday.

There are five Estonians ranked among the ATP mens' world rankings - Jürgen Zopp (ATP 567th), Kristjan Tamm (ATP 634th), Vladimir Ivanov (ATP 721st), Kenneth Raisma (ATP 822nd) and Daniil Glinka (ATP 852nd).

--

