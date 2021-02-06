Kanepi advances to Gippsland Trophy final

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi, WTA No 94, made the final of the Gippsland Trophy WTA 500 tournament in Melbourne by defeating highest ranked Russian player Ekaterina Alexandrova, WTA 33, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in semi-finals on Saturday.

In her first WTA singles final since the Brussels tournament in 2013, which she eventually won, unseeded 35-year-old Kanepi will face No 7 seed Belgian player Elise Mertens, WTA No 20.

The 2021 Gippsland Trophy is a tournament on the 2021 WTA Tour. It is played on outdoor hard courts in Melbourne, Australia.

Anett Kontaveit makes semi-final in Melbourne as Azarenka withdraws

Estonia's highest ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit, WTA No 23, advanced to the semi-final of the Gippsland Trophy WTA 500 tournament in Melbourne as Belarusian player Viktoria Azarenka, WTA No 13.

Azarenka withdrew from her quarter-final against Kontaveit, giving the Estonian a walkover. The WTA said the Belarusian had a lower back problem.

Estonian news sources said the injury is not likely to jeopardize Azarenka playing at the Australian Open and the withdrawal from the warm-up tournament rather was a precaution to avoid risk of serious injury ahead of the main tournament.

Kontaveit will play Maria Sakkari on Sunday in the semi-finals after the Greek beat 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber 6-4 6-2, Reuters reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!