Kaia Kanepi out of WTA Istanbul tournament in round of 16

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 65th) fell out of the WTA250 tournament held in Istanbul after losing to world 29th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets.

The two players traded game victories in the first set until 4:4, when the 35-year old Estonian finally lost her serve and Kudermetova was able to capitalize to take two consecutive games to close out the opening set at 6:4.

Both players held their serve well to start the second set and traded game victories again until Kanepi went pointless in the seventh game of the set, after which Kudermetova took three consecutive games to close out the straight set victory at 6:3.

Kanepi and Kudermetova did not put out much of a beautiful performance as both players seemed slow throughout. The Russian player played a cleaner match overall, committing one double fault to Kanepi's seven. Kanepi served up four aces to Kudermetova's one but the Estonian's first serve success percentage stood at 47.8 to Kudermetova's 53.6.

Kanepi only had one break point in the match, which she realized. The young Russian scored on four of her seven opportunities.

